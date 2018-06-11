Fortnite Nintendo Switch Will Reportedly Be Available Tomorrow

E3 is the worst time to try to keep secrets from fans. The dataminers are out in full force and developers start to get antsy in excitement and leak out little tid-bits here and there. We’ve been seeing a lot of leaks as far as a Nintendo Switch Fortnite port is concerned, including many credible sources lending their validity to these claims. Now it looks like we’re not only getting it, but getting it soon!

According to a recent report from SimonMKWii on Twitter, the Fortnite version for Nintendo Nintendo Switch will be available on June 12th, which is the day of Nintendo’s conference. This would confirm the previous rumor that it would be an “available now” announcement, which also supports why we saw the title itself show up on the Nintendo eshop briefly.

@SciresM While you may not be able to view the Fortnite eShop listing in the storefront (Ashigaru) yet, Shogun + my tool is always there to save the day 😀 pic.twitter.com/ljzy8baBzp — Simon Aarons (@SimonMKWii) June 11, 2018

According to their datamined findings, it will run exactly how the Fortnite mobile port ran for Battle Royale, which was pretty damn good. The usual tagline of “Jump in to be the last one standing in the free 100-player Battle Royale. Build huge forts. Outwit your opponents, Earn your Victory. Squad up together online with friends in the same room or around the world!” That tagline is pretty standard for the game itself and has its release date specifically for June 12th.

It looks like the file size is set at 2044MB and will be free-to-play just like all of the other versions. With the Nintendo Switch controls, this is going to be a fantastic title and will only make those record breaking numbers for concurrent players even higher than they already are!

Are you excited to see Fortnite make its way over onto yet another platform? Will Epic Games pull a Bethesda and reveal a Fortnite for Alexa? The world may never know but feel free to sound off with your Fortnite thoughts in the comment section below!