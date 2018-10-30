‘Fortnite’ Player Hilariously Turns Himself Into a Bushcamper

We love sharing all of the amazing creations gamers come up with in the world of cosplay. It’s a phenomenal way for fans to show their love for some of the most amazing games out there while also showing off of their stone and creative flare. With Fortnite being such a record-breaking game, it’s only natural that the cosplay community would gravitate to that — especially with all of the wild skins the online title has to offer. In this instance, it’s a hilarious Bushcamper.

Even those that don’t play Fortnite know about “the bush,” a way for players to hide – and move – in relative safety. In this case, it’s the perfect cosplay – or Halloween costume – that is surprisingly breezy and comfortable to maneuver in.

Now none of his friends can see him as he makes poor life choices like the rest of us!

In other Fortnite news, did you see that the first in the Nerf line has been revealed? The full Nerf line is expected to be unveiled sometime soon before the holiday season fully kicks off, but we don’t have an official release date at this time. What we do have, however, is the spiffy first look at the Scar in all of its Nerf-y glory in the image supplied by Hasbro above.

The AR-L Blaster will go live on June 1, 2019 and will retail for $49.99. The play-version of the gun will feature a rapid-fire motorized blasting mechanic and a flip-up sights for players to stare down. This design is to “allow players to focus their aim as they eliminate opponents and attempt to survive the storm.”

The Halloween event Fortnitemares is also now live and offers players a chance to earn some sweet limited-time rewards! Want to get started on your own path paved with zombies, cube creatures, and Boogie Bombs?

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

Fortnite is now available on Xbox one, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.