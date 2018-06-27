Fortnite New Playground Limited Time Mode Now Live, New Final Fight Coming Soon

The latest update for Fortnite is here and v4.5 has tons of new things for players to enjoy. Arguably one of the better aspects of the latest patch, however, comes with the latest Limited Time Mode which comes at the perfect time now that the popular battle royale game is available for Nintendo Switch.

For new players and old, sometimes you need just a little extra time to get adjusted to the game’s mechanics. Let’s be real, in the heat of a 1v1, that building mechanic can be pretty tricky. Luckily, the Playground Mode is here to let players brush up on their skills while still enjoying the game:

Summary

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

That’s not the only Limited Time Mode to be shared with the latest update either. Final Fight Teams of 12 details have also been shared, which isn’t that far fetched from the usual way Battle Royale works – just on a much smaller scale:

Summary

Make it to the final circle and then fight for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the storm circles closing all the way in, they stop part way through the match.

When the circles have finished closing in, the Final Countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!