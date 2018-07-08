Fortnite’s Retail Row Gets Turned Into a Shopping Mall

Fortnite’s Retail Row contains a few shops here and there to look through, but it’s now gotten a full-scale mall treatment thanks to one Fortnite player and the game’s new Playground mode.

Sharing the Retail Row creation to the game’s Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, Redditor kudoplay posted a video walkthrough of the mall. As soon as you get through the indoor mall’s entrance and make your way into the main area where everything opens up, the theme for the Wii’s Mii Channel starts playing, a catchy tune from Nintendo’s console that many Wii owners will remember hearing when working on their Mii. In another comment within the Reddit post, the video’s creator said that it took about 30 minutes to construct the entire mall and speculated that if there was unlimited time they would’ve tried to make an entire map. Playground doesn’t allow for limited time though and instead gives players an hour to work with, though you still have to keep an eye out for the Storm.

You’ll recognize some of the normal Retail Row locations in the video such as the basketball court and the giant fish sign that hangs above one of the stores. The center of the mall also boasts a small enclosure that has several Shopping Carts in it, the only vehicle available in Fortnite at the moment, at least until they’re disabled again.

One part of Retail Row that you won’t find in the video is the huge NOMS sign that once hung over a building. You can see where it should’ve been in the video just after the 55-second mark, but that sign’s gone for good now that a dimensional rift has sucked it in along with other parts of the map. A small rift appeared around the sign not long ago to mark it as the game’s next victim. It didn’t take long before it was removed from the game along with other recognizable fixtures from across the Fortnite map.

The player’s Retail Row creation was made possible entirely by the new Playground feature, a game mode that started as a Limited Time Mode but will be soon become a permanent fixture. It’s going to have to go away for a while though before it comes back, but when it does, it’ll feature improvements from the first version. Fortnite players will have to say goodbye to the mode later this week on July 12, but you can see some of what Epic Games has planned for its return here.