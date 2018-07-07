Fortnite Rifts Continue to Affect the Real World After Durrrr Head Found

Just yesterday we shared the interesting find one unsuspecting person stumbled upon in the desert when they found the missing Durrr Burger mascot recently taken from Fortnite. The mascot went missing as one of the many rifts got to it, continuing to tear apart the zones we know and love. But it seems that this find was only the first of many odd instances before Season 5 kicks off on July 12th, including strangers handing out mysterious codes!

The mascot sighting came from Twitter user @Selashiloni and they apparently have never even played the game! When he took to social media to show off a few images of his findings, it was actually Instagram that let him know it was from the world of Fortnite.

Here’s a video for you. It’s definitely not photoshopped pic.twitter.com/8F2adJ29V5 — Sela Shiloni (@selashiloni) July 6, 2018

But now, a new development has occurred! Since the desert was in California, it was only a matter of time before Fortnite fans flocked to the scene. Once they arrived, there were strangers there directing them where to go, even handing out notes – seen at the top of the article.

There is also a phone number on the back of the cards found which when called debuts the sounds of a rift sucking something up in-game. At first we thought the initial find was a joke, or a really weird coincidence, but now we know – Epic, what do you have up your sleeves!?! There was also a livestream of the DooM Clan when they went on their own journey for the Durrr Burger, which can be watched right here.

This does seem to point at one of the more popular theories out there that the rifts lead to different places when Season 5 arrives. One thing is for sure, these rifts are bringing the community together in the most conspiratorial way possible. From Leviathan theories, to overall alien invasion – even time travel has been thrown into the mix. There is no hypothesis too wild for Fortnite players as we await for the Big Bang to close out Season 4 and usher in a new era.

In other seasonal news, for those looking at capping before Season 4 ends you’ll want to use this handy dandy calculator tool to see if that’s achievable or not. Getting to 80 is a bit of a grind, but one that promises sweet, sweet rewards for the faithful.

Epic Games, naturally, is staying mum about the whole “rifts destroying everything they touch” thing, watching the world burn in a fit of overly enthusiastic curiosity and burning conspiracy theories. Make sense, that what they did with the meteors in the first place, which only served to keep the hype fresh and ongoing. If there’s one thing that brings the community together, it’s a solid mystery to get down on!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”