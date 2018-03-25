New Fortnite Skins Allow You To Channel Your Inner Rockstar

Turn your next Victory Royale up to 11 with the new Power Chord Outfit and Rock Gear. Available in the shop now! pic.twitter.com/IBPIwCXrhw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 25, 2018

Epic Games is the developer that never stops giving. Almost every day I open up Twitter to see new Fortnite content has been added. And like clockwork, today I scrolled through my social media for a little bit, and there it was, new skins.

As you can see, the new skins are rockstar-themed. Despite keeping with the pattern of adding very distinctive skins, Epic Games has also kept the game’s goofy tone up with this addition. After all, there’s nothing more goofy than getting sniped running across Anarchy Acres by a pink-haired rockstar with back-bling atop a fortress atop a barn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The skins are available via the shop, though Epic Games doesn’t disclose how many V-Bucks the whole set will cost. As usual, in order to figure that out you will need to visit the shop yourself.

As for what the Fortnite community thinks of the new skins, it unsurprisingly is mixed on them (because Internet):

Like if this outfit is horrible — vsb ☤ (@ZyronVSB) March 25, 2018

my life savings are gone. my children are starving all bc of this skin. — Kalei (@MadamLegend) March 25, 2018

OMG! I have been waiting for this skin for sooo long now, and I finally got it. I purchased the full set and I’m loving it so far! Thank you for creating amazing skins for your game!🙀😋 — iProjectRaw ˚͜˚ |GFX Designer✍️ (@iProjectRaw) March 25, 2018

Fortnite is currently available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, and is in the process of coming to mobile devices (available at the moment via an invite for iOS devices).

In other recent and related news, Epic Games has revealed that 4K is coming to the Xbox One X version of the game to make all your skins glitter with V-Bucks that much more. Meanwhile, a new legendary weapon is apparently on the way, and according to Epic Games Xbox One and PlayStation 4 cross-play is eventually coming, though we’ll believe it when we see it.