Adam Driver Parodies ‘Fortnite’ In Hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

Fortnite made an appearance on Saturday Night Live last night with host Adam Driver attempting to learn how to play the battle royale game.

Joined by Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney, the Saturday Night Live skit had Driver, the actor most recently known for his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and other ongoing Star Wars movies, took on the role of a parent trying to navigate his way through the game. It fell on his squadmates, Davidson and Mooney, to teach him what to do in the game with the three shooting for a Victory Royale.

If you were hoping to see Driver actually play a game of Fortnite and bring his squad to a win, the clip above might not go the direction that you’re hoping. Instead, the Fortnite skit is more about the way that the game’s taken off and has made it so that even players’ parents know about the game despite never having played it. Driver takes on the role of a single parent looking to bond with his son by getting better at the game.

“Hi there, this is William McTavish,” Driver said with a headset on and controller in-hand. “FYI I’ve never played this game before. My 11-year-old son, Miles, loves it, and I want to learn how to play so Fortnite can be a fun bonding activity we do together.”

From looting chests to dancing to eventually getting eliminated by another squad, the clip ends with Driver and his teammates squadding up for one more match, though the full Saturday Night Live episode can be seen here.

Though Driver did take part in a Fortnite skit to add to the big names on Saturday Night Live including himself and Kanye West, there was one area that he didn’t touch on, an absence of a skit that left some viewers disappointed. With Driver hosting the segment, one of the more natural expectations was that he’d participate in some sort of Star Wars skit to reprise either his role as Kylo Ren or some other character. There was no Star Wars skit to be found though – only Fortnite – and some people apparently weren’t having it.

Fortnite can be played now on a range of platforms that it’s available for, some of which now offer more cross-play options after Sony’s change of heart, and you can catch up on missed Saturday Night Live episodes through NBC’s site.