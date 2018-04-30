‘Fortnite’ Season 4 Warns Players to “Brace for Impact”

Fortnite’s fourth season is starting soon with the game’s official site teasing the next season by warning players to “Brace for Impact.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the Fortnite Twitter account as millions of players have, you’ve likely seen the ongoing superhero reveals that have slowly been released. The most recent of the reveals came just yesterday, and now that the final character in the image seems to have been revealed, the site has been updated with the full image and the new warning.

Navigating to the game’s official site and then moving to the “Battle Pass” section within the top bar will take you to the impact warning where the full image has been set as the background along with the new warning. It only says “Season 4 Brace for Impact,” but that’s more than enough for players to put two and two together and figure out that the Season 4 Battle Pass will be full of these heroes.

The inclusion of superhero (and possibly supervillain) outfits has been something of speculation for players who have witnessed all the Fortnite teasers. From masked characters to those reminiscent of Wonder Woman and others that give off some dastardly vibes, each one of the characters looked far too unique to just be faces for Season 4. This has led many to believe that the characters revealed by Epic Games will actually be outfits available through the Battle Pass, hopefully accompanied by Gliders and much more loot. Epic Games hasn’t yet revealed the full details of next season’s Battle Pass, but it likely won’t be too much longer before that happens now that the site has been updated to preview the Battle Pass content.

The “Brace for Impact” part of the teaser also appears to be hinting at something to do with the meteors that still soar over Fortnite and have just recently come crashing down to the map. Though some of the tension surrounding the meteors has already been lessened now that they’re making contact with the Fortnite map, the new teaser may be indicating that there’s still something big on the way that deals with the meteors. It’s also hard to ignore the meteoric design of the image that’s been developing to reveal more characters and was fully revealed yesterday in the tweet below.

Leave your mark. Season 4 Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/q6d82L1Lbp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 29, 2018

Fortnite Season 4 doesn’t yet have an official start date, but look for more info from Epic Games soon.