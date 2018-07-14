Fortnite Season 5 Adds A Way to Play Basketball, Beach Ball, and Golf With Friends

Fortnite Season 5 offers a ton of new ways to enjoy the popular Battle Royale title from Epic Games. From a new Terrain Kart added and a new desert biome to explore, there are many new aspects to dive right into while on the hunt for that Victory Royale. One of the most fun and lighthearted features added is the ability to play games either by yourself or with friends.

“Toys will give you new ways for you and your squad to have fun on the island,” described Epic Games about what the newest feature has to offer.”Try out your jumpshot on the court, see if you can make a hole in one, or just enjoy some beach ball bouncing in the sand before the storm arrives!”

Interested in honing in that golf game? Check out our guide here on how to play!

Is this imperative to the Victory Royale experience? Well, no, but mini-games like this are loads of fun for many players. Even Destiny 2, despite all of its issues, featured a fun mini-game for players during the winter months that many loved. It’s a nice break away from the norm of building and competing for that number one spot. That, or makes for easy pickings for those that favour sniping to set up shop and take out those more distracted by playful sport. Again, totally your choice.

Speaking of new ways to enjoy these activities:

All Terrain Kart (ATK) The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad. Get a speed boost after drifting. The roof acts as a bounce pad. Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.

Map Updated New Biome: Desert New Location: Paradise Palms New Location: Lazy Links A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island. Minimap Updated



Part of Fortnite’s charm is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and the addition of “toys” just proves that. It’s genuinely a game about having fun and the fact that it’s free-to-play and crossplatform just makes it an even more enjoyable experience.

Fortnite Season 5 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.