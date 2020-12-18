New Fortnite Leak Has Console Players Worried

✖

A new Fortnite leak has console players on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worried. Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, Mag0e, revealed that Epic Games is working on new aim-assist and targeting improvements. This information doesn't come the way of a scoop or inside information, but the game's files. As the dataminer notes, a recent update added a new plugin dubbed "Targeting System," which comes accompanied by a description that mentions aim assist.

For now, this is all the files reveal, which means it's not quite clear what Epic Games is working on, but it looks like it's making changes to aim assist. What these changes could be is the million-dollar question. Aim assist on console/controller has been a hot-button topic within the Fortnite community for years, with keyboard and mouse players on PC particularly being adamantly against it, or at least pro nerfing it. However, many players, especially on console, are not only pro aim assist but think it needs a buff, leaving Epic Games with no chance of making everyone happy.

So far, Epic Games hasn't touched aim assist very much, but it looks like that's finally changing, or at least that's what the findings below suggest is happening.

Fortnite is working on new Aim-Assist/Targeting. In 15.00, a plugin called "𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑆𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚" was added.

It's description: "Generic Targeting System to be used for gameplay. Abilities/Aim Assist/etc". Hopefully this will help improve Aim Assist's current state. pic.twitter.com/2xDtFaqdFB — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 13, 2020

As noted, aim assist is a controversial topic, so naturally, this leak has divided players. Of course, controller players are hoping this means it's getting a buff, however, keyboard and mouse and mobile players are hoping for the exact opposite.

If they nerf aim assist on console I swear I will be done with this game. Competitive always ruins the casual experience. pic.twitter.com/EN47YoZ1nH — M (@WM2072) December 14, 2020

We need this rn. Bloom is the worst this season and aiming with only my right thumb and a tiny bit of assist feels so off compared to other seasons — Supreme court Justice With LTN Among us Pics (@Leakfanboy) December 13, 2020

Hopefully it's a big nerf and it actually balances kbm and all platforms — Tieraal (@TieraalNW) December 13, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak in any capacity, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. That said, because this isn't official information, remember to take it all, the leak, and especially the speculation it's creating, with a big ol' grain of salt.