Fortnite Adds the All Terrain Kart (ATK) for New Racing Track

You may have noticed, if you’re a Fortnite player, that Season 5 has begun. With it, some incredible map changes and loads of new features. One of those features is a sweet racing track in the brand new desert biome – but what’s a track with no vehicles? Allow us to introduce to you the All Terrain Kart (ATK), you’re one stop shop for total off-roading mayhem.

Here’s what you need to know about the new vehicle and the new area available:

Videos by ComicBook.com

All Terrain Kart (ATK) The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad. Get a speed boost after drifting. The roof acts as a bounce pad. Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.

Map Updated New Biome: Desert New Location: Paradise Palms New Location: Lazy Links A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.



“Powerslide into battle with the all-new All Terrain Kart (ATK)! Grab some friends and go for a ride,” boasts Epic Games about their latest addition to the game with their ‘Worlds Collide’ new season! So far it’s off to a great start, even the weekly challenges are once again live! Need help with those? We’ve got you covered.

You can also check out all of the other places affected by the new season with our previous coverage here.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know! It’s update day, which means leaks, guides, and tons more are on the way! We’ve got your back!

So Fortnite players, what are your thoughts on Season 5 so far? Have you had a chance to check out the latest game yet? Sound off with your impressions in the comment section below!