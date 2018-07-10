‘Fortnite’ Reveals Cryptic Season 5 Teaser

We’re close — very close — to the beginning of Fortnite Battle Royale Season 5, and EPIC Games is whetting your appetites with an incredibly cryptic teaser image. Check it out below:

While we obviously can’t say for certain what the mask is or what it represents, there are a few clues that may offer the more sleuthing among you some leads for investigation. It would appear that this is a Kitsune Yokai mask. An egg-head on Reddit pointed this out to us, which led others to a wiki listing which reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Some tales speak of kitsune with even greater powers, able to bend time and space, drive people mad, or take fantastic shapes such as a tree of incredible height or a second moon in the sky.” Could this tie in to the narrative of Season 5 at all?

If you like that mask, then take heart, because there’s a very good chance that this actually represents one of the few skins or outfits that will be included in Season 5. When Season 4 kicked off we saw the reveal of several new superhero-themed outfits, and sure enough, all of them were actually available to unlock through purchasing and earning tiers in the Season 4 Battle Pass. We assume that this “mask” or helmet is giving us our first look at a new outfit as well.

So what will Season 5 entail, and what will the theme be? We saw throughout Season 4 that a subtle narrative began to unfold; a narrative involving big-screen superheroes, and real-life villains. The missile launch live event, which went totally viral, took went down in a secret lair behind Snobby Shores that was overtaken by villains and corrupted to their own ends.

Now that the missile has created these dimensional rifts throughout the map, we’re seeing familiar landmarks and entire sections of the map get sucked away into the rifts. We’ve seen giant landmarks and objects disappear from the game world, and appear here in the real world. What’s more, we’ve also seen new items added to the map, like an anchor, and a carriage. Something big is happening, and we have a feeling that it’s all approaching a dramatic climax.

We’ve heard rumors that Season 5 will have a “historical” theme, and so far, what we’ve seen would seem to corroborate that theory. The anchor could very well be from the Titanic, and that carriage is definitely an antique. The mask we see above in the Season 5 teaser could very well be a Kabuki, mask, and this could all be leading up to a bunch of historic objects, characters, outfits, and weapons coming to the game.

What do you think? What does this mask represent, and what does it tell us about Season 5? You have a few days to speculate, so let us know your predictions in the comments below, and then check back soon to see if you were correct!