‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Adds Pets

Fortnite Season 6 is here and the popular battle royale game is about to get even more so with the inclusion of a bunch of good boys just doing their best! That’s right! Following yesterday’s leak, pets have officially been added to Epic Games’ Fortnite experience!

“Always have a friend watching your back when you drop in. Pets are now available in-game,” boasts Epic Games about their new season. The addition of furry companions (and not so furry ones) has been something speculated about for awhile now out of pure fan desire. It seems that Epic Games listened – as they are known to do – and now players never have to venture alone in their quest for that delectable Victory Royale!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

