Fortnite Servers Taken Offline For Emergency Maintenance

A few people – including some of our own staff – have noticed some issues with trying to log into Epic Games’ Fortnite tonight, noting that it’s taken a bit of time attempting to get into a match. Well, we may have found out a particular reason for that.

The company recently updated its Twitter, confirming that it’s performing emergency maintenance on its servers, for yet undisclosed reasons. There’s no word on when the game will be back up, but Epic Games is working on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the tweet below, and, sadly, it looks like this is the case across the board, whether you’re playing the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC or mobile versions of the game.

We’re bringing the servers offline for emergency maintenance. We apologize for this inconvenience. We currently have no ETA on when servers will be back up. Stay updated with our status page here: https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 12, 2018

As you might expect, fans have been responding with a great deal of negativity, as you can see from the tweets below:

I only played 1 game all damn day and I died cuz I froze — Logan B (@Logan_Berch) April 12, 2018

I’m cry — Tony Duran (@tonyduran18) April 12, 2018

Every. Single. Update. — Impulsive Dream (@ImpulsiveDream) April 12, 2018

LMAOOOOO — drowning looser (@KFFMSTAR) April 12, 2018

I WAS ABOUT TO GET A WIN pic.twitter.com/igVHIuXDyQ — Avalanche (@AvalancheTwitch) April 12, 2018

Ugh — Nick (@ClemmyLee) April 12, 2018

Why do your servers never work ffs — Saeed A (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 12, 2018

Go damn it. Was in final 10 with great loot! — President Spanky (@Dunn_Mark) April 12, 2018

Give us some Vbucks and we cool — ShadowBolt⚡(@ShadowBolt09) April 12, 2018

There’s no word yet if Epic Games will be providing some kind of VBucks compensation for the down time, but considering that the game is free to begin with, that may not be likely.

We’ll keep you informed when the servers are expected to be back up, but for the time being, keep tabs on that link and hope that we won’t be too long before being able to jump back into a match. We got staffers crying over here, guys.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.