Fortnite Servers Taken Offline For Emergency Maintenance

A few people – including some of our own staff – have noticed some issues with trying to log into Epic Games’ Fortnite tonight, noting that it’s taken a bit of time attempting to get into a match. Well, we may have found out a particular reason for that.

The company recently updated its Twitter, confirming that it’s performing emergency maintenance on its servers, for yet undisclosed reasons. There’s no word on when the game will be back up, but Epic Games is working on it.

You can see the tweet below, and, sadly, it looks like this is the case across the board, whether you’re playing the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC or mobile versions of the game.

As you might expect, fans have been responding with a great deal of negativity, as you can see from the tweets below:

There’s no word yet if Epic Games will be providing some kind of VBucks compensation for the down time, but considering that the game is free to begin with, that may not be likely.

We’ll keep you informed when the servers are expected to be back up, but for the time being, keep tabs on that link and hope that we won’t be too long before being able to jump back into a match. We got staffers crying over here, guys.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

