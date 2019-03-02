‘Fortnite’ Being Accused Of Copying ‘Call of Duty’ Skins

Epic Games has been accused of copying and stealing Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare skins to use for their own characters.

Fortnite is a fun and addicting battle royale game with a unique twist that is also fun for all ages. This is chiefly what makes it so popular. But what also helps is the plethora of emotes and Epic Games regularly cranking out distinctive skins that fans gobble up every week. In terms of cosmetics, there’s not another online or battle royale game on Fortnite’s level. I’m not saying it has the best cosmetics, but in terms of ability to generate hype and interest around new cosmetics, nobody else is even close.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, Twitter user NewFLVR recently took to the social media platform to share a set of images that compared a variety of Fortnite skins side-by-side to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare skins, claiming that Epic Games perhaps took a little bit too much inspiration on some of its skins from Sledgehammer Games.

Fortnite just copying these Skins from Advanced Warfare, wtf pic.twitter.com/7fTwPWfOdk — Neo (@NeoFLVR) February 26, 2019

As you can see, the resemblance is somewhat striking, and was seemingly enough for many to latch onto the idea that Epic Games copy and pasted. However, with only this “evidence,” it seems like a stretch.

For one, what is Epic Games doing going all the way back to 2014’s Call of Duty for skin inspiration? I’m not a concept artist, but if I was looking for some cheap inspiration in 2018 or 2019 that isn’t the first game I’d think to check out.

Two, there’s only so many ways you can design plague doctors, gingerbread men, vintage sea divers, and samurai. So of course there’s going to be some similarity.

Lastly, beyond the gingerbread man, the skins don’t share that much resemblance. Sure, they are similar in some ways, but they are also different in many more ways.

That all said, this seems like a bunch of hooplah to me, but the tweet got over 1,600 retweets and nearly 5,000, so apparently quite a few people think there’s something to this.

Anyway, let us know in the comments what you think. Did Fortnite steal skins from Call of Duty, or is there nothing more than a minor coincidence?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!