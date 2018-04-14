Fortnite: Skydiving Challenge Discovered Using Replay

The Replay feature recently added to the world of Fortnite is pretty neat. This feature is a way to save your matches, play with camera angles, capture moments of pure hilarity and epic take downs – there are no limits and the developers want to see what you can do! Suspect foul play? You can even re-watch footage to help catch cheaters! In this instance however, it gave us a special look at what the next challenge will be.

Storm Shield One’s database has confirmed that a ‘Skydive through floating rings’ challenge will be coming soon for Battle Pass users and will be playable for 5 Battle Stars. We don’t know exactly when we’ll be getting the new challenge, but with week 8 wrapping up, it could be very soon.

The team over at FortniteIntel discovered the rings using the ‘FreeDrone’ camera, showing the different ring layers to provide alternate ways to approach the challenge:

Interested in checking out the neat new Replay feature? Here’s what you need to know:

