It looks like Fortnite is continuing to tease the arrival of the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. In recent months, a number of different Spider-Man characters have slowly been coming to the popular battle royale title. To kick off Fortnite Chapter 3, Peter Parker’s version of Spider-Man was added to the game, along with a new locale on the island modeled after the Daily Bugle. Now, with Prowler having also landed in Fortnite, it looks like Miles Morales could be coming at some point in the future as well.

This new tease in question involving the addition of Miles Morales to Fortnite comes from the aforementioned appearance of Prowler. Recently, Fortnite players noticed that Prowler uses a specific line of dialogue in one of his quests that seems to allude to Miles. The voice line actually comes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is something that Prowler, who is the uncle of Miles, says to the character in the movie. Obviously, there’s no way to know with certainty that the appearance of this dialogue guarantees that Miles Morales will be landing in Fortnite soon, but it definitely seems to be alluding to his arrival.

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1516348554440327168

Outside of this tease, there are a number of other teases and leaks in recent months that have continued to suggest that Miles Morales will be coming to Fortnite eventually. Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard seemingly teased about a month ago that Miles may be joining the game at some point soon. Additionally, other insiders have previously claimed that Miles will be an addition to Fortnite as part of Chapter 3, Season 2. Whether any of this ends up being true remains to be seen, but there is definitely a lot of momentum building towards Miles coming to the battle royale shooter.

How would you feel about Miles Morales being added to Fortnite? Is this a character skin that you would look to pick up for yourself if it appeared in the Item Shop? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments section or you can reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.