What Time Does the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Video Start in Fortnite?

The latest Fortnite live event is upon us, and this time it once again involves Star Wars. Scheduled to go down later today, Epic Games has been hyping up the event as one PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players won’t want to miss. For those out of the loop: an exclusive, new clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be played in-game at Risky Reels. Of course, the clip will likely be posted online afterwards, but if you want to experience it first hand you will need to make sure you’re playing the game at 2 p.m. EST. That said, “doors open” at 1:30 p.m. EST, so if you want, you can attend early starting then. And that’s really all to it, however, if you’re still confused, be sure to peep our quick guide on how to watch the event Epic Games has been teasing and hyping up for weeks by clicking right here.

Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019

If you aren’t that interested in seeing a new look at the imminent Star Wars movie, Epic Games is providing an incentive of a free glider. More specifically, anyone who attends the event will get the Tie Whisper Glider. And that’s all you have to do. It’s unclear if this Glider will be made available for purchase, so if you want it, be sure to attend the event, even if you don’t care about seeing a new clip of the movie.

Footage of the glider for the star wars event! pic.twitter.com/aYcTam8z8r — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 13, 2019

Fortnite is available for the aforementioned platforms.