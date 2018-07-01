Fortnite Store Update Brings Back Battle Hound And Adds A New Item

It’s 8 p.m. ET, also known as the national boost in Twitter traffic minute as everyone hops on to see what the latest Fortnite store update brings.

And usually Saturday store updates are ripe with new items, crowned by a new outfit. But today ain’t most days.

No, today, Epic Games has opted to not drop a new skin to make people angry that it isn’t Skulltrooper, but rather it has brought back a fan-favorite: Battle Hound.

The beast is back. The Battle Hound Outfit and Silver Fang Pickaxe are available now! pic.twitter.com/ZzWvOiBW6Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 1, 2018

That’s right the Battle Hound outfit is back, and it has brought along its complimentary harvesting tool ‘Silver Fang’ with it.

Just like last time, Battle Hound is an orange/yellow outfit, meaning if you want it, you will need to fork over 2,000 V-Bucks as it is the priciest tier for in-game items.

To complete the set, you will need to dish out another 800 V-Bucks, which means you’ll be down at least $30 by the end of the night. But hey, it’s a pretty nice skin. I mean, it’s no Snorkel Ops, but it’s a nice skin.

Oh, and there is a new item. More specifically, a new harvesting tool dubbed Victory Lap. And unlike Battle Hound, it won’t set you back a mini fortune, as it only costs 500 V-Bucks.

Here’s a rundown of the entire store update:

Battle Hound (outfit, 2000), Voyager (glider, 800), Silver Fang (harvesting tool, 800), Whiplash (outfit, 1,800), First Strike Specialist (outfit, 1200), Reanimated (emote, 800), Rock Paper Scissors (emote, 200), Victory Lap (harvesting tool, 500), and Checker (glider, 500), Plunja (harvesting tool, 800), and Brawler (outfit, 1200).

Unlike most store updates, the fan reactions aren’t angry or upset about said update. In fact, people are hardly talking about it. Rather, all the chatter is about the rare and often requested Red Knight outfit, which many fans think will drop tomorrow or sometime soon thanks to a few hints. So, most of the reactions are people sad/angry that their Red Knight skin won’t be rare anymore, or people happy/excited that they are finally getting their hands on the Season 2 skin.

Fortnite, people.