Fortnite Store Update: New Magnus Outfit And Norse Gear

It’s 8 p.m. EST, also known as Fortnite Store update time. And like most Saturdays, today’s store update does not disappoint: adding a brand-new outfit and harvesting tool.

More specifically, the new store update celebrates the iconic Norse warriors with a brand-new Viking outfit dubbed Magnus, and a giant axe fit for only a giant Viking.

Conquer the storm with the new Magnus Outfit and Norse Gear. Available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/7k9fEe0bOP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 15, 2018

The new Magnus outfit is notably the male version of the female Viking skin found in the new Battle Pass, and is also a bit more expensive than its counterpart. Why? Because Magnus is a “Legendary” (orange/yellow) outfit, meaning it costs 2,000 V-Bucks or $25 USD.

The skin is pretty badass, but is basically just your classic take on a Viking. In other words, it seems more appropriate as a “Rare” (blue) item, priced at 1,200.

Meanwhile, the new harvesting tool, Forebearer, is a cheaper 800 V-Bucks, thanks to its “Rare” classification. Again though, it doesn’t stray very far from the “picture a Viking axe” mental image. But it doesn’t need to, because Nordic axes are awesome, especially wielded by a Snorkel Ops.

In order to get the complete set my handy-dandy calculator says you will need to dish out 2,800 V-Bucks, which isn’t too bad compared to Saturday store update standards.

Anyway, here’s a full rundown of what’s in the store:

Magnus (outfit, 2000) — Forebearer (harvesting tool, 800) — Arctic Assassin (outfit, 1,200) — Absolute Zero (outfit, 1,200) — Wiggle (emote, 500) — Click (emote, 200) — Stealth (glider, 500) — and Pink Flamingo (harvesting tool, 1,200).

As always, the most important part of a store update is the reaction by fans on Twitter. Here’s a slither of today’s chaos:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices.