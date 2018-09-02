‘Fortnite’ Stream Scheduled to Reveal The Getaway LTM Gameplay

Fortnite players can get their first look at the new Limited Time Mode called “Getaway” Sunday night during a special gameplay stream that showcases the new game mode.

In a PAX West stream from Saturday, Epic Games revealed the first look at the Wild Card outfit that’s part of the High Stakes event. The outfit comes with four different masks that mirror the four card suits and was shown off during the Summer Skirmish stream, the first time that all four of the masks were shown in one spot. Following that reveal, Epic Games tweeted on Sunday that another stream would be held at 6 p.m. PT to reveal he Getaway’s gameplay.

During last night’s PAX stream, you got a first look at the #HighStakes Wild Card outfit. Tune in tonight at 6pm PT to //t.co/SgdVdV9K35 for The Getaway LTM gameplay reveal! pic.twitter.com/OQOhiA7931 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 2, 2018

The High Stakes event was announced at the end of August with Epic Games previewing some of what’s included in the event, The Getaway LTM and the Wild Card outfit being just two parts of what’s to come. Special High Stakes challenges will also be enabled throughout the event, but what those will be remain to be seen. The stream did show off what appears to be a special spray that mirrors the four card suits of the outfit along with a crowbar that looks like it’ll be a pickaxe variant for players to smash things with.

Suit up… the High Stakes event begins next week and with it comes the new Getaway LTM, Wild Card outfit, and High Stakes Challenges! ♥️♣️♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/FYImwgxeMU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 31, 2018

Epic Games hasn’t shared any more information about what the game mode will entail either, but questions about The Getaway LTM should be answered tonight when the developers reveal more on the mode during the PAX West stream. Saturday’s stream that revealed the Wild Card outfit gave another indication of what the game mode might involve by showing what appeared to be a crystal llama next to the outfit. Whether it’s capturing a prized llama or performing some other heist-themed mission, it’s likely that this LTM will be more goal-oriented than others.

Epic Games’ Fortnite stream starts Sunday night at 6 p.m. PT and can be watched through Twitch.