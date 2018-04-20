Fortnite Teases New Potential Map With Cryptic Image

Just earlier today, we posted a story about how Epic Games wasn’t in any hurry to add a new map to its game, since it preferred to expand upon its current one. But that isn’t stopping the publisher from teasing that it’s traveling some place now.

A new cryptic tweet has appeared on Epic’s Fortnite Twitter page suggesting that the Battle Bus is taking off to a new location — China!

“The Battle Bus is taking off!” the company noted. “Destination, China.”

As you can see in the image below, we get a glimpse of some building blueprints, along with a passport featuring Jonesy’s information, along with a stamp indicating that he’s traveling. And it shows “4.23.18” as the date, meaning something is bound to happen this month.

The Battle Bus is taking off! Destination, China. pic.twitter.com/UTGHx86RRA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2018

That’s all the company said in the tweet, so a lot of people in the community are guessing what this could mean. On the one hand, the game hasn’t been released in China yet, so this might be a tease for the game’s release over there.

But then we could go the other way, with the possibility that the game will introduce a new map overseas, in which players can challenge each other on new terrain. It could really go either way, although you can probably see which way we’re leaning.

The fans have been speculating like mad, as you can see in the tweets below…

What does this mean!? 👀👀 — Mark Flores (@MarkFlores25) April 20, 2018

New map — MiStAkE (@FranciscoBoy04) April 20, 2018

Or China servers — Matt Brown (@OofItUp) April 20, 2018

Hope this means a new map. Getting bored with this one pic.twitter.com/HfxCGwkMHS — Tim Chase (@N3wY0rkC1tyNews) April 20, 2018

K I’m just gonna clear it up, there’s an event in China where there’s hundreds of good players such as ninja and myth. Not a new map unfortunately. — Cameron Ronzoni (@Camronzi) April 20, 2018

We’ll let you know as soon as the company unveils whatever’s happening, but whatever happens, it’s going to expand Fortnite for the better.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Battle Royale is available to play for free!