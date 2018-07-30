Fortnite’s Third Twitch Prime Pack Leaks

The third Twitch Prime Pack for Fortnite has reportedly been leaked with already-seen cosmetics being given away to Twitch Prime subscribers.

Neither Epic Games nor Twitch have confirmed anything about the third Twitch Prime Pack, but according to Fortnite leaker Fortrisen, the contents of the Prime Pack are grey and green skins and accessories that we saw not long after Patch v5.1 was released. The Twitter account known for Fortnite leaks shared an image of the four items all together with a skin, axe, glider, and back bling supposedly included in the Twitch Prime Pack.

Upcoming third Twitch Prime Pack pic.twitter.com/loaVWOdiYW — Fortrise(n) (@fortrisen) July 30, 2018

The back bling’s called Paradigm, the skin Archetype, the glider Servo, and the pickaxe is called Caliper. Fortnite Intel gave us our first looks at the cosmetic items a week ago today with the results of the datamined patch showing a wealth of new cosmetics that should be releasing soon. From harpoon axes to birthday back bling, all four of the items that Fortrisen says are in the third Twitch Prime Pack certainly looked like they were meant to go together. That’s not to say that the other items didn’t look like they belonged together with scuba outfits being datamined alongside shark gliders and the harpoon pickaxes mentioned above, but the accessories in Fortrisen’s tweet seem to fit the tone of what would be in a Twitch Prime Pack. They also don’t go along with anything that’s going on in Fortnite’s fifth season, so it does make some sense that they’d be a set of items outside of the normal gear. The leaker didn’t give any indication of how they knew this would be what’s in the next giveaway pack though, so there’s still a chance that the third Twitch Prime Pack could contain something different.

As the name of the Fortnite accessory pack suggests, this one will be the third Twitch Prime Pack released if it does turn out to be an accurate leak. This means that anyone who’s a Twitch Prime subscriber will get the items once they’re released so long as you claim the pack. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re also already a Twitch Prime member, so there’s hardly any additional signups needed to claim the gear. You could always opt for a free trial of Twitch Prime as well to grab them at the right moment, but you might end up sticking around for the free games and loot.

There’s no known release date for when Fortnite’s third Twitch Prime Pack will be available.

