‘Fortnite’ Downtime Announced for Next Update

Downtime for Fortnite’s next update has been scheduled with the servers being taken offline on Tuesday morning to apply a Pump Shotgun-filled patch.

Epic Games took to Twitter on Monday to announce what times the game would be unavailable to players while the patch was applied. Beginning on November 27th at 5 a.m. ET, the game will go offline while the next update is released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pump up your squad for the Legendary v6.31 update. Downtime begins Tuesday, November 27 at 5 AM ET (1000 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2018

The “Legendary” part of the tweet that’s emphasized as well as the “Pump” part at the beginning hint at the contents of the v6.31 update. Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that two new versions of the Pump Shotgun weapon would be added to the game soon, one of them being an Epic variant and the other a Legendary. Message about these new shotguns were first seen in the game’s news alerts that inform players of upcoming features, but the official Fortnite account later tweeted an image of the shotgun in question which can be seen below.

Coming soon to Battle Royale: Epic and Legendary variants of the Pump Shotgun! pic.twitter.com/TTdMObChLU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2018

Fortnite’s Pump Shotguns overall are also getting rebalanced in the update that’s releasing tomorrow. Eric Williamson, the design lead for Fortnite Battle Royale, said on Twitter nearly a week ago that a Pump Shotgun update is coming to make the guns more effective.

“The upcoming 6.31 update will include a Pump Shotgun rebalance to improve effectiveness: damage will increase in close quarters and range will be reduced slightly,” Williamson said on Twitter. “Additionally, ALL shotguns will have a minimum damage of 3 pellets (even if only 1 or 2 hit).”

As for the rest of the patch’s contents, there’s still speculation that something to do with Ralph Breaks the Internet will be revealed. Teasers for a crossover between the game and the new movie have already happened to some extent with a new emote added to the game, but there’s the possibility of more content happening. The Twitter accounts for Fortnite and the movie had an exchange days ago that seemed to indicate there was more to the collaboration, but what it is that’s planned, if anything, hasn’t been revealed.

Patch notes should be released alongside the update on Tuesday morning to catalog everything that’s new in Patch v6.31.