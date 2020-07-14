Fortnite: Here's When the Black Manta Skin Releases

✖

The start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 flooded areas of the map, so it only made sense for the game to introduce Aquaman. While Arthur Curry's entrance was exciting enough on its own, the villainous Black Manta will apparently join him in the near future! Fans have been wondering when that will happen, but leaker @iFireMonkey has revealed that Black Manta will appear in the Item Shop on July 16th. As with all leaks, readers should take this one with a grain of salt, however, it should be noted that at least one of @iFireMonkey's dates lines up with a previous leak. Last week, @HappyPower said cars would come to the game on July 21st, which is reflected in the schedule found in @iFireMonkey's Tweet below.

Alrighty so, without much to talk about as of right now here is what we know is upcoming in Fortnite. 16th - Black Manta item shop (leaked by an insider)

18th - Water level lowers again

20th - registration for the Galaxy Girl (Galaxy Scout) cup opens

21st - Cars releasing — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 14, 2020

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out whether or not the leak is accurate, as July 16th is just a few short days away! It will definitely be interesting to see whether or not Aquaman's longtime opponent shows up that day. With chapter 3's nautical theme, Black Manta certainly seems like a strong fit for Fortnite. The character's existence in the game was revealed when a dataminer discovered files seemingly related to the villain earlier this month.

If @iFireMonkey's schedule does turn out to be correct, the next few days should be pretty full for Fortnite fans! Epic Games already has a lot for players to do at the moment, including the Summer Splash event. The addition of cars will apparently bring with it some new limited time modes, so players won't have to worry about running out of things to keep them occupied anytime soon.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for cars to arrive in Fortnite? Do you think that these leaks sound authentic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

