‘Fortnite’ Week 4 Challenges: Where to Find the Flaming Hoops

Fortnite‘s Week 4 challenges are live, and you guys are looking for the fastest ways to rack up some Battle Stars. Fear not! We have a full breakdown of this week’s challenges right here, and in this article we’re going to walk you through how to jump through five flaming loops with a shopping cart or ATK.

Last week there were clay pigeon launchers scattered throughout the map for skeet shooting, and this week, because the developers at EPIC Games are running out of ideas, we have a bunch of flaming hoops to find across the island. Completing the challenge is actually simple, you just have to jump through the dang hoop, but finding five of them could be tricky… Unless you had a cheat-sheet map!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We grouped together the five flaming hoops that are closest together so you guys can knock this out in a single run. Check out the map below for an idea of where to land and where to go so you don’t have to waste any of your precious time hunting these things down:

What you’ll want to do is dive straight from the Battle Bus down to “Stunt Mountain.” This is the mountain directly south of Pleasant Park, and northwest of Tilted Towers. There should be carts scattered about. There are also three flaming hoops gathered together in this one location, and it’s typically a pretty quiet spot. You may be contending with players who wanted to land at Tilted and got spooked by all of the other players swooping down, but otherwise you should have the mountain to yourself (with perhaps a few stragglers) for the first chunk of the game.

From there, storm permitting, we recommend hauling ass northeast toward Lazy Links. If you want a better weapon or some shields you’re more than welcome to pass through Pleasant Park, but time will be working against you. There are two more flaming hoops southwest of Lazy Links that you can hop through to wrap up the challenge, but since they’re in relatively-open space, you’ll want to be careful. You’ll have competition as players who landed at Lazy Links, Pleasant Park, and Tomato Town start exploring.

There are, of course, other flaming hoops spread throughout the map, so absolutely feel free to boot up a few matches and play as normal, without worrying about where to find them. Our bet is that you’ll stumble across a few anyway, and now when you’re looking for your last one or two, you’ll know exactly where to go!