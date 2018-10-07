‘Forza Horizon 4’ Screenshots Look Amazing Compared to Real-World Locations

Forza Horizon 4’s in-game locations look stunningly similar to real-life settings when compared side-by-side.

Set in the United Kingdom, Forza Horizon 4 models many of its settings after locations that people can find in the real world. Screenshots shared by developers Playground Games leading up to the game’s release showed off some stunning visuals that players could expect to see in the full release, but seeing the real-world locations next to their in-game versions makes the recreations of the settings even more impressive.

Playground Games environment artist Chris Trentham gave players the opportunity to see those comparisons in a series of tweets that included the side-by-side images. Trentham said that the images on the left show the real-life locations while those on the right show Playground Games’ in-game version of them, a helpful detail seeing how the images might be hard to tell apart if you were looking at them separately or just took a quick glance.

I’m heading up to Scotland for a week, and due to incredible coincidence / clever planning I’ll be stopping by several locations we included in #ForzaHorizon4. Expect lots of comparison photos! — Chris Trentham (@Nuclearfish) October 4, 2018

First stop, Bamburgh castle in Northumberland. Real life vs in-game. #ForzaHorizon4 pic.twitter.com/ghLkES09Hz — Chris Trentham (@Nuclearfish) October 4, 2018

We looked at a lot of castles and chose Bamburgh because it has one of the most impressive silhouettes, particularly when viewed from the beach. And also sand dunes, which are great fun to drive on! #ForzaHorizon4 pic.twitter.com/WW7HV9oBrT — Chris Trentham (@Nuclearfish) October 4, 2018

Moving away from the architectural wonders in Forza Horizon 4, Trentham showed off some of the more open environments that included valleys, winding roads, and mountains. He added in one of the tweets that Playground Games occasionally took liberties with roads, mountains, and other parts of the world to build different settings.

More photos! The wetlands section in the north west of the map is based on the area around Loch Ba, Rannoch Moor. #ForzaHorizon4 pic.twitter.com/sGBihROHPz — Chris Trentham (@Nuclearfish) October 6, 2018

The big valley in the north of the map is loosely based on Glen Coe. The mountains are a bit different and it’s a smaller scale, but the overall look is very similar. #ForzaHorizon4 pic.twitter.com/QYQIIxt5gq — Chris Trentham (@Nuclearfish) October 6, 2018

More Glen Coe. Again, it wasn’t supposed to be an exact replica, in fact I think the road in game is completely fictional and the mountains are from somewhere else, but we still got quite close! #ForzaHorizon4 pic.twitter.com/vW74Lb5q72 — Chris Trentham (@Nuclearfish) October 6, 2018

Forza Horizon 4 is now available for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.