Forza Horizon 4 Will Let You Unlock Cars by Streaming on Mixer

Usually the only way to unlock really cool cars in racing games is to achieve certain goals or build up enough in-game currency to make a purchase. But Microsoft could be working on something innovative when it comes to getting cool stuff in its upcoming Forza Horizon 4.

This report from Ars Technica confirms that the company is working on including a feature in its forthcoming racing game that will allow users to unlock special Forza-licensed cars by doing one simple little thing — streaming on Mixer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The growing streaming network is owned by Microsoft so a tie-in with exclusive content for Forza Horizon 4 does seem like a bright idea. And attendees at E3 may recall that a Forza gameplay station was sitting right next to the Mixer booth during the show.

Benjamin Penrose, art director for the developers at Playground Games, explained that players can “progress in the game just by painting or tuning or streaming your gameplay on Mixer.” So it sounds like the deeper you go into the game the more you’ll be able to get out of it.

With the Xbox One console getting an update that allows a simple one-button “stream to MIxer” function, this Forza feature could very well entice players even more to give it a try. After all, it doesn’t cost anything to give it a shot as you simply need to register an account and get to streaming. (Oh, and have a proper speed Internet obviously.)

While neither Microsoft nor Playground Games broke down exactly what could be unlocked in-game with streaming, we’ll likely find out in the months ahead. We could very well see a reveal during an Inside Xbox presentation or perhaps even with a devoted Forza Horizon 4 stream. On Mixer, of course. We’ll let you know whatever the company has planned once details are confirmed.

In the meantime, Forza Horizon 4 is looking to be the biggest game in the series to date, letting you race across Britain with friends in a number of events with seasonal changes to boot. It should no doubt be a huge multiplayer hit when it arrives this fall though you can tackle it in single player as well if you prefer.

Forza Horizon 4 releases on October 2 for Xbox One and Windows PC.