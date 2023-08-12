Forza Horizon 5: Italian Automotive Announced With 16 New Cars

Forza Horizon 5 has announced a new Italian Automotive update. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the biggest exclusives Xbox has released for the Xbox Series X thus far. The Forza series is an Xbox staple and really found its footing in the Xbox 360 generation and even more so during the Xbox One era after Turn 10 realized it would be smart to alternate between Motorsport and Horizon. The former is far more into being a simulation racer like Gran Turismo and offers an extreme level of detail, something racing enthusiasts fawn over. The Horizon series, on the other hand, aims to take some of that high-level of detail and apply it to a more forgiving, arcade-y racing experience that takes you to beautiful locations to do more unrealistic things.

With Forza Motorsport on the way in just a couple of months, Forza Horizon 5 is still getting updates. The new Italian Automotive update introduces a bunch of new cars, including 16 cars for all players to celebrate the return of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth and Lancia. 8 of these cars will be immediately attainable from the autoshow on August 15th while the other 8 can be obtained in festival playlists from Thursday, August 17 running through September 14, 2023. In order to make room for these cars, the total garage space has also expanded from 1,000 cars to 2,000 cars. You can view the full list of cars, including a list for the Italian Exotics Pack, below.

Italian Exotics Pack:

2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB

2020 Ferrari Roma

2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

2020 Lamborghini SC20

2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

Autoshow Cars

1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale

1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider

1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4

1986 Lancia Delta S4

2016 Abarth 695 Biposto

