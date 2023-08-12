Forza Horizon 5: Italian Automotive Announced With 16 New Cars
Forza Horizon 5 is getting a ton of amazing new cars.
Forza Horizon 5 has announced a new Italian Automotive update. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the biggest exclusives Xbox has released for the Xbox Series X thus far. The Forza series is an Xbox staple and really found its footing in the Xbox 360 generation and even more so during the Xbox One era after Turn 10 realized it would be smart to alternate between Motorsport and Horizon. The former is far more into being a simulation racer like Gran Turismo and offers an extreme level of detail, something racing enthusiasts fawn over. The Horizon series, on the other hand, aims to take some of that high-level of detail and apply it to a more forgiving, arcade-y racing experience that takes you to beautiful locations to do more unrealistic things.
With Forza Motorsport on the way in just a couple of months, Forza Horizon 5 is still getting updates. The new Italian Automotive update introduces a bunch of new cars, including 16 cars for all players to celebrate the return of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth and Lancia. 8 of these cars will be immediately attainable from the autoshow on August 15th while the other 8 can be obtained in festival playlists from Thursday, August 17 running through September 14, 2023. In order to make room for these cars, the total garage space has also expanded from 1,000 cars to 2,000 cars. You can view the full list of cars, including a list for the Italian Exotics Pack, below.
Italian Exotics Pack:
- 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica
- 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
- 2020 Ferrari Roma
- 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
- 2020 Lamborghini SC20
- 2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept
- 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo
Autoshow Cars
- 1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
- 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
- 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
- 1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO
- 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
- 1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4
- 1986 Lancia Delta S4
- 2016 Abarth 695 Biposto
Festival Playlist Cars
- 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
- 1980 Abarth Fiat 131
- 2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- 2017 Abarth 124 Spider
- 1982 Lancia 037 Stradale