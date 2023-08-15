Forza Horizon 5 Update Adds New Features and Cars, Patch Notes Revealed

Forza Horizon 5's first update for August 2023 is one of the biggest the racing title has seen in some time.

Playground Games has today pushed out a substantial new update for Forza Horizon 5 across Xbox and PC platforms. Despite launching all the way back in 2021, Playground has continued to support FH5 with routine updates over the years that arrive on a frequent basis. Now, that trend has resulted in Playground making some long-awaited changes that Forza fans have been requesting for quite some time.

Perhaps the most notable new addition to Forza Horizon 5 in today's update is the expansion of Garage, Tune, and Livery slots in-game. This update is one that increases the save size of FH5, but that's a trade-off that most players will likely accept. In addition to this alteration, Playground has also laid the groundwork with this patch for the new Festival Playlist that will go live later this week. And per usual, a variety of bug fixes and other small improvements have also been included as well.

You can find the full list of patch notes and new additions to Forza Horizon 5 attached down below.

New Features (Available from August 15th)

Increased Garage space (from 1000 to 2000 slots)

Increased Tune slots (from 600 to 1000 slots)

Increased Livery slots (from 600 to 1000 slots)

Italian Automotive Collector Accolade

7 EventLab props Boat Piñata Star Decal Shell Decal Snail Decal Banana Boat Green Backdrop Blue Backdrop



"Italian Automotive" Limited Timed Series Features (Available from August 17th until September 14th)

Italian Automotive Start Screen

Evolving World: Abarth/Alfa Romeo/Fiat/Lancia billboards

Evolving World: Boat Piñata collectible

Unlockable cars

8 Autoshow Cars (Available from August 15th onwards) 1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale 1965 Alfa Romeo TZ2 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde 1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

8 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from August 17th onwards) 1980 Abarth 131 2016 Abarth 659 2017 Abarth 124 1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4 2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C 1982 Lancia 037 1986 Lancia Delta S4



Italian Exotics Car Pack (Available from August 15th – Not included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions)

2020 Ferrari Roma

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB

2019 Italdesign Davinci Concept

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracàn Super Trofeo

2020 Lamborghini SC20

2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

2022 Lamborghini Huracàn Tecnica

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue with the Auction House where sometimes last minute bid extensions were not functioning correctly (Bug ID 3904675)

Fixed an issue with Icons Of Speed story where sometimes the drivatar was slowing down and getting ghosted at the beginning of chapter 1 (Bug ID 3901376)

Fixed an issue where BSL video was missing from Icons of Speed chapter 4 outro (Bug ID 3896325)

Improvements made to some instances where traffic was not synced for players in a convoy (Bug ID 3900324)

Fixed an issue with Seasonal EventLab were blueprints downloads and usage were not getting counted correctly when participating in Coop/PvP modes (Bug ID 3397287)

Fixed an issue in Seasonal Playground Games King Mode which had a total time of 10 minutes instead of 8 (Bug ID 3886012)

General performance and stability fixes

PC

Improvements made to some unusual long loading times particularly on Windows Store PC clients before the start of the game window (Bug ID 3840750) Developer's Notes: Some players might experience a long black screen after the Xbox Game Studios introduction video. We're investigating this issue.

Improvements made to some instances where the game client was crashing while booting the game (Bug ID 3904768)

Fixed an issue where the unlocked framerate option would be hidden incorrectly (Bug ID 3899593)

Cars