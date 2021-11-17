Forza Horizon 5 Releases First Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The first post-launch Forza Horizon 5 update is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC alongside patch notes that not only reveal, but go into detail what developer Playground Games has done to this year’s highest-rated game. Pitched as a “hotfix,” the first post-launch update unsurprisingly doesn’t feature any new content, but rather a wide range of fixes, improvements, and changes, though none that fundamentally change the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if the update requires a user-side download. Judging by how extensive the patch notes are, it presumably does, though the file size and download should be on the lighter side given that there’s nothing too substantial.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Playground Games and the game’s official website:

Game Stability

* Fixed several crashes

* Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline

* Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade

* Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars

* Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events

* Fixed a crash when upgrading cars

Multiplayer

* Improved stability of Horizon Life connections

* Improvements to online traffic

* Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life

* Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events

* Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events

* Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point

Wheel Compatibility

* Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC

Exploits

* Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit

* Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards

* Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab

* Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow

* Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists

* Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts

DLC

* Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs

* Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier

* Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins

Rewards

* Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5

* Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game

* Rebalanced UGC payouts

PC Settings

* Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC

* Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings

Other

* Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial

* Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen

* Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes

* Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam

* Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S

* Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7

Forza Horizon 5 is available worldwide via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.