Forza Horizon 5 Gets New Xbox and PC Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Playground Games has today released a new update for Forza Horizon 5 across Xbox and PC platforms. Following its launch back in 2021, Playground has continued to support FH5 with new expansions and numerous other updates that have continued to improve the overall state of the racing title. And even though that support has now started to come about less frequently, that hasn't prevented a new patch from now arriving.

Available to download at this moment, the latest patch for Forza Horizon 5 is merely a hotfix that has rolled out following last week's substantial new update. This patch looks to mainly fix two different problems in Forza Horizon 5, one of which is tied to Horizon Open and then the other involves manual gear shifting. A third fix has then come to those only on PC that should now fix a crashing error.

You can find the full patch notes for this new

Fixed an issue where gears were not working correctly for players using manual shifting

Fixed an issue with Horizon Open where sometimes leaderboards were not displaying results correctly

[PC] Fixed an issue where changing Intel XeSS settings could result in a crash

If you haven't played Forza Horizon 5 for yourself yet, the game is available across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Additionally, since it is a first-party title from Xbox, it's also downloadable via Xbox Game Pass as well.

For a more opinionated take on Forza Horizon 5, you can find an excerpt from our glowing review attached below.

"It's hard to find much negative to say about Forza Horizon 5. The gameplay is fun and varied, the music is solid, there are tons of cars to unlock, and it's absolutely gorgeous to look at. The whole package is really breathtaking. Playground Games found so many ways to make Mexico come to life, taking great advantage of the region's diversity, while also pushing the Xbox Series X hardware to its limits. If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass. It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far."