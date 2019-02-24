Free 24-Month Xbox Game Pass Membership for Active Duty and Veterans

Update: It appears this offer is sold out for the time being.

Microsoft is honoring both veterans and active duty personnel with a free 24-month subscription to their wildly popular game service Xbox Game Pass.

The latest deal comes courtesy of Games to Grunts, a military-specific website that offers games to members of military community. According to their website, “We’ve become experts at putting games in the hands of troops and have learned a lot while distributing over 500,000 games since 2010. Because OSD is first and foremost about community support, we noticed that the mechanism for getting games to troops hindered our ability to loop those we serve back into the community to provide them and their families further support. Digital Key distribution, preceding the Games to Grunts program, required sending a spreadsheet with gaming keys to a single point of contact on a post or in a unit, keeping us from cultivating a relationship at the individual level. Games to Grunts now solves this challenge by connecting OSD to the recipient ensuring they benefit from our services in a more personal and direct way while enjoyed great games from partners supporting our military.”

As a veteran myself, this kind of interaction is amazing. I can remember being on deployment on on those “slow” days, we’d all gather around playing games like Halo, or that one guy that always seemed to have an N64 on him with Mario Kart despite being IA … it was weird, but we didn’t question it.

All that’s needed is a valid military ID – both reserves, active, or a veteran ID. To take part in this deal, check out the official website right here to learn more. As for the service itself:

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

Having trouble getting it? Some are saying on Reddit that the site was overloaded and that emailing help. That being said, it is a temporary promotion, we’ve reached out for comment.