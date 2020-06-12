Free Xbox, PC, and PlayStation Games to Play This Weekend

✖

A number of games are once again either free to play or free-to-own this weekend featuring leftovers from the monthly Xbox Games with Gold deals and other limited-time offers. Depending on what platforms you stick to, you can get over 10 games for free this weekend. You’ll still have several waiting for you even if you tend to game on only one system, but for some of the offers, you may need a subscription to either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to redeem the offers. Most of these deals will only last for the weekend or shortly afterwards as well, so you’ll want to make sure you prioritize what you play this weekend to get the most out of it.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms again dominate the offerings of free games for the weekend. Some PlayStation Plus games are still available this weekend and will be for some time until they’re replaced by new ones, and some Xbox Games with Gold titles will soon return to their normal price after the weekend. Steam games on the PC are often free to play for the weekends while other retailers have their own deals to offer.

To see all the games you can play for free this weekend, check them out below with the games organized by platforms alongside their availability timeframes. Discounts are available for many of the games listed, so even if they’re not free to keep, you can keep playing later by picking them up for less than their original price.

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Call of Duty: WWII – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse – Free to keep until June 30th

Destroy All Humans! – Free to keep until June 15th, also on Xbox 360

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Free to keep until June 15th

Soulcalibur VI – Free to play until June 14th

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play until June 14th

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – Free to play until June 14th

PC (No Subscriptions Required, Will Require Accounts)

Hitman: Absolution – Free to keep on GOG, no end date announced

Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 – Free to keep on Steam until June 15th

Killing Floor 2 – Free to play on Steam until June 15th

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 – Free to play on Steam until June 15th

Sludge Life – Free to keep until May 28, 2021 on Epic Games Store

Ark: Survival Evolved – Free on Epic Games Store until June 18th

Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection – Free on Epic Games Store until June 18th

Most of the offers for these free games will expire in a short time, so be sure to get or play them before they’re gone.

