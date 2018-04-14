These Custom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Controllers Are All That and a Bag of Chips

Most controllers you can buy are pretty bland, and simply, pretty lame. On the PlayStation front there is the iconic and rad see-through controllers that allow you to see innards and all. Meanwhile, Xbox One has a bit more options via the Xbox Design Labs that enable you to customize your own controller by mixing and matching different colors. And then there is also the instances of the occasional special edition controller, but by and large, there’s not a lot of variety in options, nor many specialized controllers for specialized tastes.

While the world of official controllers is pretty bland and predictable, the unofficial world of controllers is oozing with creativity and designs that have our wallets throwing themselves at the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest unofficial controller is none other than a controller with a look inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

As you can see, the custom controller comes way of third-party controller modding company Kustom Kontrollerz, who like us, are clearly fans of the super-90’s sitcom that starred Will Smith.

Beyond boasting vibrant colors straight from a 90’s wardrobe, there is stylings on brand with the series, including a “Fresh” logo on the handles of the controllers.

Currently, the controllers are not available for purchase. Before that could happen, Kustom Kontrollerz will need to acquire the right to use the brand, which presumably belongs to NBC. Whether they will ever hit the market in an unofficial or official capacity remains to be seen. But we can hope.

Personally, I’m not the biggest 90’s-holic, nor have I ever really been into the custom controller scene. However, I may just be tempted to buy this if ever presented with the chance. I mean, come on, it says “Fresh” on it!

You can learn more about the California-based controller modding company, and check out some of its other designs that are for sale, here.