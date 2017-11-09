The Five: ‘Friday The 13th: The Game’ And Other Video Games You Need To Play This Week

(Photo: Gun Media/New Line Cinema) Keeping track of the latest video games is no easy task. Between PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile, dozens of new games come out every week, and a lot of them aren't very good. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Thankfully, you don't have to, because every week in The Five I dig through the mountain of new releases to find the diamonds you may have otherwise missed. Every edition of The Five will include a Pick of the Week and four other games you should be keeping an eye on. Whether you want to know about the latest triple-A blockbuster, or the hot new thing on Steam, The Five has you covered. So, without further ado...

Pick of the Week Friday the 13th: The Game (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 26) Friday the 13th: The Game is gearing up to deliver all the 80s horror thrills you can handle. Originally pitched on Kickstarter as a mere tribute to 80s horror entitled Slasher Vol. 1: Summer Camp, the project eventually managed to land the official Friday the 13th license and gorehounds have been sharpening their knives ever since. An asymmetric slasher simulator, Friday the 13th: The Game lets one player wreak havoc as the unstoppable Jason, while the rest of the players must try to survive as hapless campers. The game promises to pack in tons of references to the series, and, of course, kills, kills, and more kills! It should be noted, the version of Friday the 13th: The Game we're getting this week is multiplayer only, but a free single-player update should arrive sometime this summer.

This Week at Retail Rime (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 26) Wrapped up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and looking for something similar? Then you might want to give Rime a try. A beautiful cell-shaded action-adventure, Rime promises tricky puzzles and challenges without any boring tutorials. The game launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 this week, but developer Tequila Works is also promising a Switch version, for those who want to play this Zelda-esque game on Nintendo hardware.

This Week on Nintendo Switch Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (NS, May 26) Over 25 years after its initial arcade release another version of Street Fighter II prepares for battle. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers features sharp HD art and adds a couple new characters (Evil Ryu and Violent Ken), cooperative team battles, and a first-person motion-controlled battle mode entitled Way of the Hado. That last addition seems kind of weird, but otherwise, Ultra Street Fighter II looks like good old-school fun.

This Week at Retail Get Even (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 26) Looking for some more first-person horror after Resident Evil 7? Then you might want to give Get Even a try. A unique mashup of genres, Get Even casts players as a grizzled mercenary who must explore his own twisted memories to recall the details of a job gone wrong. Some of these memories are strongly horror flavored, but some play out more like traditional FPS levels. Get Even is a somewhat odd mishmash, but it's certainly ambitious and fairly promising looking.