Funko’s Final A Day With Pikachu Figure Might Have Been Revealed

Last year, Funko began releasing vinyl collectibles based on the Pokemon franchise. While the announcement of Funko Pops based on the popular series was not all that surprising, what did come as a surprise was the announcement of an exclusive, monthly collectible line called A Day With Pikachu. The line featured small dioramas of Pikachu in poses related to the month, with the occasional Pokemon guest star. Sometimes, the dioramas were directly related to a holiday, and other times they just featured Pikachu enjoying the weather patterns most closely associated with the month. Either way, the line quickly became a big hit and resulted in frequent sell-outs at the Pokemon Center website. Today, Funko and The Pokemon Company unveiled what could be the final design in the series: Surprising Weather Ahead.

The New Year is sure to be full of surprises for Pikachu—and its new friend, Diglett! 😲 Be sure to pop in to the #PokemonCenter when this @OriginalFunko figure arrives on January 15, US Trainers: https://t.co/uvOe5BLKJ9 pic.twitter.com/cCYgWLxe0X — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 6, 2020

The latest piece features Pikachu looking quite surprised as Diglett pops out of its hole, evoking February’s Groundhog Day. As of this writing, there has been no direct confirmation that this will be the final entry in the series, but since the line started with a Saint Patrick’s Day themed figure last year, this puts the line at 12 entries, in total. Of course, given the line’s success, Funko and The Pokemon Company could release more, but if that is the case, the line would likely have to go in a different direction.

Regardless, Funko and The Pokemon Company will continue to release more Pokemon related products in the near future. A Funko Pop of Eevee is slated for release soon, while a GameStop exclusive Funko box featuring flocked Pops of Pikachu and Squirtle was recently revealed.

Interestingly enough, The Pokemon Company has revealed when Surprising Weather Ahead will be made available. The collectible will go on sale on PokemonCenter.com on January 15th. Typically, these collectibles have been stealth released on the website, leaving fans scrambling at the last minute to add them to their collections. Early releases sold out very quickly, but the last few editions have been slightly easier to come by.

Do you plan on picking up Surprising Weather Ahead? Do you hope to see the line continue from here? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!