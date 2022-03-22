Funko Games’ Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Launches on Kickstarter

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is the first Legacy Game from Funko Games and Prospero Hall, and now the game is live on Kickstarter! The even better news is that Isla Nublar has already reached its $100,000 funding goal and has surpassed it, bringing in as of now over $148,000 and it still has 20 days left to go. Backing the Kickstarter Edition of the game will get you the base game, the Kickstarter exclusive art sleeve, 12 gorgeous Dinosaur Miniatures, 12 adventure scenarios, 21 playable characters, and all sorts of surprises to discover throughout the adventure-filled campaign. You can back the game through its $120 tier pledge, and you can check out the full campaign right here!

From the beginning, you will make important choices each round that will shape your island, including where to place important buildings and which characters to utilize as well as dinosaur development. Every choice will have some sort of ripple effect, good or bad, and Prospero Hall Editorial Manager, Ruby Wishnietsky reveals what that brings to the game. “The best Legacy games are the ones that have that magical combination of story and gameplay. The most exciting moments are when the game throws us the twist,” Wishnietsky said.

All players begin the game with a completely blank Isla Nublar canvas, but it won’t take long for that to change. “The island will be your Jurassic Park, it will be your legacy,” states Lead Game Designer, Dexter Stevens. “You are given every opportunity to affect change on the island.”

Once you make your way through the full campaign you will then have a completely custom and unique island to explore and adventure in thanks to the repayable finale, ensuring your games are unlike anyone else’s.

“Your version of Isla Nublar is now the setting of an exciting action-adventure that you can play as many times as you want,” Ruby Wishnietsky said. “The whole game is designed to make you feel like you are in your own exciting Jurassic World adventure.”

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is now live on Kickstarter.

