G2 Esports Talks About Conquering the League of Legends Meta and Staying Unpredictable

G2 Esports is a League of Legends team with a lot of different drafts at their disposal and a seemingly inexhaustible pool of champions to pick from. They’ll of course stick to stronger, meta picks like Xayah and Kai’Sa in the bottom lane if the decision makes sense, but they’ll also send non-marksmen champions to that lane along with other unexpected picks elsewhere. G2 Esports’ owner Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez says this type of champion diversity is a core part of the team’s goal of remaining unpredictable and that there’s really nothing in the current meat that can’t be beaten through drafts like these.

ComicBook.com spoke to Rodriguez about G2’s path to and through the League of Legends World Championship as the team advanced to their Semifinals match that’s taking place on Sunday morning. From Annie and Garen in the top lane to mages and a Yasuo/Gragas combo in the bottom lane, G2 has demonstrated some of its off-meta drafts in the past. Rodriguez says those strategies fall in line with the team’s creative picks and goal of “remaining fresh and unpredictable.”

“Our players have such high mechanical skill and ridiculously deep champion pools we can play anything, lane swap anywhere, and pull out so many different strategies,” Rodriguez says. The community and analysts at large consider us the most creative team to ever play this game, and we always thrive to play on that strength whether it is through creative Pick and Ban phases, or through outside the box in-game calls. The goal is to remain fresh and unpredictable.”

Other teams G2 has and will go up against have their own unique styles as well, and some of those certainly include off-meta picks and go-to strategies. G2 actually thrives in these situations, according to Rodriguez, and looks forward to being able to play against other teams’ power picks and comfort options so that G2 can learn how to beat them.

“There’s not really anything in the current meta that is unbeatable, it’s just a matter of the team choosing the right counter picks and counter-strategies,” Rodriguez says about the current meta. “Our team takes pride in leaving a lot of these power-combos open in order to learn how to play against them. Our team will always thrive to learn to challenge certain picks and setups before choosing to ban them.”

Rodriguez also spoke about pressures on G2 as one of the favorites to win Worlds and how the team dealt with its first two losses in the tournament.

G2 Esports’ next match is against SK Telecom T1 and will take place on November 3rd at 3 a.m. PT to decide which team will compete in the Finals against FunPlus Phoenix.