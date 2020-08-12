Olivia Munn Reportedly in Final Talks to Return to G4 TV

✖

It looks as if G4 TV really is on the way back to your television screens, and the latest news reveals that one of its most popular hosts is coming back as well. The Wrap is reporting that Olivia Munn is in final talks to join the relaunching G4 TV network, and is close to signing a multi-year deal according to two individuals with knowledge of the situation. That agreement evidently includes a development deal for both on-air and off-air components, though neither G4 Network or Munn have commented on it publically, so we'll have to wait and see if this ends up happening. That said, it would be a big deal if Munn were to come back to the network that helped launch her into stardom, so fingers crossed it happens.

Munn was an anchor on G4's flagship series Attack of the Show, where she co-hosted with Kevin Pereira. Munn's run on the show was easily its most popular, and she held down the show from 2006 to 2010, though she also returned for Pereira's last show in 2012. It makes the most sense to have her lead a new version of Attack of the Show, though who knows, maybe this is something completely new.

For those unfamiliar, Attack of the Show was a show that featured fun video segments, crazy games, interviews with developers, game previews, movie reviews, and more, sort of like a Good Morning America for fans of geek culture.

After Munn left Attack of the Show she went on to star in HBO's The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Ride Along 2, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and more. She will next appear in the upcoming project Violet and The Gateway, which is currently in post-production.

As for the new G4, it is expected to return in 2021, though we don't know much else about the big return. It is assumed that fan favorites like X-Play and Code Monkeys would also return, though things like Cheat! might not really fit the current landscape. That said, tabletop has blown up in a huge way, and so that should definitely figure into their plans if they want to appeal to gamers of all kinds, especially as tabletop continues to boom.

