Gamegenic Reveals Marvel Champions Game Mats and Sleeves for Captain Marvel, Venom, Spider-Woman, and More

Marvel Champions continues to expand with new heroes and scenario packs, and the hit game from Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee doesn't show any signs of slowing down. That's why it's great to see Gamegenic's line of Marvel Champions accessories continue to expand as well, and they've revealed new looks at their upcoming card sleeves and game mats. In addition to the Prime Game Mat XL and Marvel Champion logo game mats, Gamegenic revealed accessories themed after Spider-Woman, Venom, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and you can get all the details and up-close looks below.

At Gen Con Gamegenic revealed the Guardians Fine Art Sleeves, a set that features the Guardians logo, Nebula, Gamora, Star-Lord, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon, and they all connect together to form one large art piece. These will be $7.99 and will hit in the Fall of this year.

Visit us at Gen Con booth #809 and be the first to see our new MARVEL CHAMPIONS Art Sleeve designs in person! The world always needs more heroes!



Release: Fall 2022 | MSRP: 7.99 USD/EUR

GEN CON INDY 2022: AUGUST 4-7#marvel #marvelchampions #ffg #gamegenic #gencon #lcg #sleeves pic.twitter.com/C1p3AuKdWR — Gamegenic (@Gamegenic_) August 3, 2022

The company also revealed three other card sleeves for Venom, Hawkeye, and Spider-Woman, and while they all look fantastic, the Spider-Woman design is just perfection. Like the Guardians sleeves, these will also be $7.99 and will release in the fall of this year.

Gamegenic then revealed a host of new Prime Game Mats for the game, and they all sport the same slick designs seen in the Card Sleeves. First we have the Guardians Game Mat, which features the Guardians logo seen on the first Card Sleeve design, and then we have the Captain Marvel Game Mat, which features the Cap logo and matches the Captain Marvel design from the preview wave of Card Sleeves. We then have the Venom, Hawkeye, and Spider-Woman Game Mats, which also pair with the Card Sleeve designs. These retail for $22.99 and also hit this fall.

If you prefer a bit more of a universal look that still features the Marvel Champions branding, there are three different versions of the Marvel Champions Prime Game Mat XL, which is structured for two players. These come in black, blue, and orange varieties, and are 70 x 70 cm. They will release in the fall and will retail for $34.99 each.

You can check out all of Gamegenic's Marvel Champions products right here, which includes all of the previous Card Sleeves, including Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Iron Man, and more. You can find the official description for the sleeves below.

"The first official MARVEL CHAMPIONS art sleeves. These high-quality, matte, full-color printed, and officially licensed card sleeves are the eye-catcher for every hero deck. These borderless printed sleeves are optimized in size for MARVEL CHAMPIONS and other TCG, LCG, and provide a great shuffle feel. They come in 19 different designs and are perfect for double-sleeving. 50 art sleeves + 1 clear sleeve (for the hero/villain) per pack.

Unique: Ant-Man and Wasp Marvel Champions Art Sleeves come with 2 sideloading sleeves, as a perfect solution for your giant hero card. 50 Art Sleeves + 2 sideloading matte black sleeves per pack.

The sleeves can also be used for all standard-sized card games!"

Are you planning on picking up the new Card Sleeves? Let us know in the comments or as always you can't talk all things tabletop and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!