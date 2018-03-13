Games For Change Posts Montage To Counteract the White House’s Violent Video Game Compilation

Last week, Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House to discuss the effect of violent video games in today’s youth, bringing together a number of people within the industry, as well as its biggest critics, to discuss positives and negatives.

Unfortunately, he got it started off on the worst kind of foot, as a compilation featured nothing but violent video games. What’s worse, the White House opted to post the video on YouTube, without any sort of age gate or warning as to what viewers were about to see.

And here’s the frustrating thing – Trump and his critics didn’t take any other kind of video games into consideration, showing off their positive messages or their inspiring heroes. Instead, bloodshed and chaos reigned – and the team over at Gamer For Change were well aware of this.

The group posted a new video in which it pointed out how video games are actually doing a world of good, featuring a number of clips from titles like Life Is Strange, Horizon Zero Dawn, Abzu, Minecraft and a number of others. You can view it above, and you can see how it makes a world of difference compared to the uber-violent video.

The group noted in its post: “After seeing that the White House produced a video depicting video games as ultra-violent, we felt compelled to share a different view of games. Video games, their innovative creators and the vast community of players are so much more than what is depicted in the White House’s video. We wanted to create our own version, at the same length, to challenge the White House’s misdirected blame being placed upon video games. We urge you to join us in celebrating the multifaceted features of video games: the beauty, creativity and joy that is inherent in this medium. To all you game developers and players who create and use games to connect with friends, to relax, to share experiences, to learn about new things, to inspire, to explore the unknown – this is for you! #GAMEON“

And a shout out to Lena Raine (who supplied the music) and Jukio Kallio (who handled the remix) for putting together a great score to go alongside the game clips. Here’s hoping Trump and his team give this a look and see what video games truly have to offer, besides headshots and bloodshed. (But, really, c’mon…he probably won’t.)

You can learn more about Games For Change at the official web site.

