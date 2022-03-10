Gamescom 2022 Will Be a Hybrid Event Held In-Person and Online

Gamescom 2020 and Gamescom 2021 were both online-only events due to Covid-19 complications, but this year’s Gamescom event will have a physical aspect to it once more. Gamescom organizers GAME announced this week that the event scheduled for August 24th will take place again in Cologne, Germany, where exhibition halls will be filled with games and other products for attendees to interact with. There will also be an “extensive digital program” included in the Gamescom 2022 plans, the organizers said, so those who aren’t able to attend will be able to keep up with the proceedings from home just as they could in past years.

The announcements about the plans for this year’s Gamescom event were shared in a press release that’s also found on the Gamescom site. Within, it was confirmed that we’ll see a hybrid plan employed for this year’s event with “tested and proven” safety measures in place to promote the safety of all who may be onsite be they presenters or general attendees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The unique festival feeling of gamescom is back: the world’s largest event revolving around computer and video games and Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry is once again taking place in the Cologne exhibition halls from 24 to 28 August,” the announcement about this year’s event said. “The experience on location will be combined with an extensive digital program.”

With this being the first year in a while that Gamescom’s back as a physical event, those considering attending may be wondering what this year looks like. The organizers said the event will have the “unique festival feeling” Gamescom promotes as well as the Opening Night Live presentation that typically kicks off the event each year.

Oliver Frese, the COO of organizer Koelnmesse, offered some comments about the “convincing momentum” currently felt within the gaming community overall as well as the “strong concept” Gamescom has in place for this year’s event.

“We are now finally back again with gamescom – in Cologne and online!” Frese said. “And this with a convincing momentum from the games industry. This pleases me greatly. Together we have set up a strong concept, in the context of which we of course also ensure the safety and health, as well as the well-being of all those present.”

Gamescom 2022 will be held on August 24th and will run until August 28th.