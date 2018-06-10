GameStop Issues Apology After Massive Backlash Over Ray Rice Tweet

The popular gaming retailer GameStop found itself is some pretty hot water yesterday when the official Twitter account for the company sent out a controversial tweet that seemed to make light of former NFL player Ray Rice’s assault charges concerning his wife. The tweet itself was actually in response to a fan when someone jokingly asked if the new Madden 19 would have Battle Royale, from there – it went downhill:

Immediately fans began to respond stating that there’s ‘dark humor’, and then there’s professionalism. Thought it was very clear that the response was meant as a knee jerk joke, but many thought it was crude and crossed a major line regarding what a highly public brand should or shouldn’t use when discussing their merchandise.

GameStop has since issued an official apology stating, “We sincerely apologize for our insensitive comment. Making light of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we’re truly sorry for any upset our comment caused.”

Though the apology was sent, the community is still divided over the initial intent, with many calling for the person in question to be fired, while others giving them the benefit of the doubt that it was a one time mistake.

A trend being seen in marketing campaigns as of late on social media tend to lend to the “more savage” side of the spectrum, and that was mostly likely the intent behind the initial response. However, Rice was arrested back in 2014 when both he and his wife got into a physical altercation that went viral when security footage showed her being bodily dragged from an elevator.

The event itself became a platform for domestic abuse, especially concerning the NFL, so it is understandable that the initial response was so guttural. Still, the apology has been issued and that raises the question of what the next step is? Was it an innocent mistake? Or should their be reprocussions? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.