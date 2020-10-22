GameStop Makes Popular PS4 Games Just $5 For Limited Time

GameStop has made several popular PS4 games just $5 for a limited time. Gaming on PS4 is an expensive hobby, especially in 2020, which has already seen games like Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part 2, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, and Persona 5 Royal release, and is about to get games like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As a result, you have to capitalize on an opportunity to save some extra money every chance you get. And today, GameStop is offering you that opportunity. The retailer has discounted a smattering of popular PS4 games, but only for a limited time. That said, if you like your games brand-new and never played, then these deals won't tickle your fancy, as each is for pre-owned versions of said game. Of course, pre-owned games are tested and work just like new games, and they come with a warranty, but if you like never-before-used copies of games, you will need to pay the premium. Below, you can check out the variety of PS4 games GameStop has discounted to just $5. Included are titles from Bethesda, EA, WB Games, Square Enix, and Ubisoft.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus About: America, 1961. The assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. The Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty. Price: $4.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War About: Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. Price: $4.99

Final Fantasy XV About: Noctis, crown prince of the magical Kingdom of Lucis, embarks on a quest to reclaim his homeland in this action RPG. Take up the steering wheel and hit the road with your colorful companions to explore a vast and breathtaking world. Invoke the power of your ancestors and effortlessly warp through the air in thrilling combat. Longtime fans and fresh faces alike, get ready to experience cutting-edge interactive entertainment in this fantasy based on reality. Price: $4.99

Fallout 76 About: Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where players can work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you'll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers -- chosen from the nation's best and brightest -- emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats. Price: $4.99

Dues Ex: Mankind Divided About: The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy. Price: $4.99

Mass Effect Andromeda About: Mass Effect Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, you'll lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder - a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine humanity's survival. Price: $4.99

Titanfall 2 About: Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall 2! The sequel introduces a new single-player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience - featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more. Price: $4.99