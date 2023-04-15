GameStop Makes Major Xbox Series X Release Just $1.99

You can currently grab a major, albeit divisive, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game for just $1.99, courtesy of GameStop. What's the catch? Well, there are a few. The first is this is a limited-time deal, though when it's going to expire, we don't know as the retailer does not disclose this information. The second catch is this is for a pre-owned physical version of the game. If you prefer only new games or digital games, then this deal isn't going to tickle your fancy. The last catch is the game itself isn't the greatest. It's a major release, but it's not the greatest.

The mystery game in question is 2021 DICE and EA game, Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the long-running first-person shooter series, and according to many, the worst installment. It is notably one of the biggest flops in recent memory, and quite controversial because of this, but it's still a Battlefield game, and a $2 Battlefield game at that

"Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise," reads an official blurb about the game. "Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction."

So, is Battlefield 2042 worth $1.99? Well, some will say no even at $1.99, Battlefield 2042 isn't worth buying, because it's not worth playing. It has improved substantially since its release, but now it has a smaller player base, which means finding matches is harder, and there are still core elements of the game, which can't be simply tweaked, that weigh down the experinence. That said, $1.99 is dirt cheap and the game is unlikely to ever be cheaper than this.

"Some of the key design changes that DICE has made in Battlefield 2042 don't feel for the better," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Rather than improving on the core Battlefield experience that fans loved with Battlefield 3, 4, or Bad Company 2, 2042 is a bloated husk of its former self that is trying to recapture some semblance of its previous glory. As a fan that has been playing this series for well over a decade, Battlefield 2042 is a massive disappointment that I struggle to think is even worth saving."