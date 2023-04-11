Xbox Reveals New Design Lab Controller Colors

Xbox users or those who simply prefer the Xbox controller over other options now have several more colors to choose from when building their own custom Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Announced this week, Xbox has expanded the range of colors players can choose from with 16 different options now available for the main parts of the controller and plenty more options elsewhere when customizing specific parts of the device. No standalone releases of these sorts of colors were announced alongside this Elite Series 2 reveal, though we've seen pretty much all of these new color options released in the past as individual controllers.

Some of the controller colors available now should look familiar to those who've kept their eye on different controller reveals as Xbox put them out. Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink were a few of the options listed in the Xbox Wire announcement about the topic, though the page didn't name every single color that was added.

A quick look at an archived version of the Xbox Design Lab page for the Elite Series 2 shows that we've got quite a few more options for the main parts of the controller now. If the side-by-side comparison is accurate, it looks like the old options for the body were Carbon Black, Robot White, Astral Purple, Soft Pink, Pulse Red, Soft Orange, Velocity Green, and Shock Blue. Now, users can also choose from Storm Gray, Soft Purple, Deep Pink, Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, Mineral Blue, Midnight Blue, and Nocturnal Green, so we've gotten twice as many colors in that category alone.

It’s time for a makeover with new colors



Make it yours with Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/zcdWqaIwJT pic.twitter.com/qSpiFEeEbb — Xbox (@Xbox) April 11, 2023

These new design colors are only applicable tot he Xbox Elite Series 2 controller here when it comes to designing one, however, which means you're going to be paying more than you would for a normal controller. For those who were already going to buy the Elite Series 2, however, you probably were already looking to customize it anyway if you're going to be spending a minimum of $149.99 on a controller.

All the new controller color options can be seen over in the Xbox Design Lab.