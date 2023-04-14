Xbox Game Pass Surprises Some Subscribers With $20 Freebie

Some Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been surprised with a freebie from Microsoft worth $20. Unfortunately, the emphasis here is on "some," because the offer has not been extended to everyone, or even a majority of subscribers. Xbox Game Pass is a great way to save money if play lots of games, especially new games at release. A monthly subscription runs at $10, which means a whole year of Xbox Game Pass runs at $120. As noted, if you play lots of games, especially at release, you will very quickly make this money back. You can save hundreds and hundreds of dollars every year via Xbox Game Pass, however, if you don't buy a lot of games, especially at release, then making up that $120 isn't as easy. To this end, when you save $20 on a subscription you can.

This week, the PC version of Xbox Game Pass was released in 40 new countries. Before this happened, select Xbox Insiders helped test PC Game Pass in these various markets. If you're one of these people, you just got two free months of the subscription service as a thank you. According to Microsoft, the two free months will be put directly in said member's accounts.

When exactly this desposit will be made, we don't know. This week, when the announcement was made, Microsoft said in the coming days, so it's possible the freebies have already been handed out. There's no word if there will be a confirmation email for this, so just keep an eye on your account if you qualify.

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC at two different price points. The standard tier runs at $10 a month. This is the tier that has been given away. The premium tier, Ultimate, is $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month this comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other exclusive perks and offers. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click right here.