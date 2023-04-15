Xbox Finally Fixing One of Series X's Worst Features

Microsoft is finally fixing one of the biggest complaints lodged at the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. When Sony made the PS5, it completely redesigned the home screen and UI from the PS4. This was a bold decision, because most PlayStation fans agreed that the home screen and UI of the PS4 were great. When Microsoft made the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it used the same home screen and UI that was currently on the Xbox One. This was an equally bold decision because not many Xbox fans liked the home screen and UI of the Xbox One. And they still don't like the design. As a result, there's been susbtantial demand to make changes to it, and Microsoft is finally listening to these demands.

What's the biggest complaint about the home screen and UI of current Xbox consoles? It's too crowded. On Xbox consoles, you can customize the background of your home screen, to an extent, with various wallpapers. That said, you can hardly make out most of these wallpapers because they are covered up by a screen full of icons. Xbox is aware of this and working on it.

"We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded," says Xbox's Ivy Krislov. "We're working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience."

Krislov notes Microsoft is "excited to share more details soon." And that's where the Xbox representative leaves it. That said, it sounds like Xbox Insiders have already been using the newly-changed home screen, which means leaks of it could surface in the coming weeks, though this rarely happens. The Xbox Insiders program is a very locked up shop.

Unfortunately, "soon" is subjective and vague. That said, typically the release pipeline between Xbox Insiders to the general public is a matter of months, so this new home screen and UI changes should debut later this year. Until this happens though, be sure to catch up on all of the latest Xbox news via our previous and extensive coverage of the platform by clicking right here.