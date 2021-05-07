Gaming SteelBooks for $5 Deal: Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza, DOOM Eternal, and More

Best Buy is big on exclusive SteelBooks for collectors, and they are offering a handful of great ones for only $4.99 each as part of their latest 3-day sale event. And don't forget that Mother's Day is this Sunday! You might want to pick up a little something for Mom while you're there - the sale includes Apple devices, Amazon devices, TVs, and more.

If you have a physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM Eternal, Borderlands 3 Yakuza Like a Dragon, Fallout 76, or Battlefield V and would like that game to look better sitting on your shelf, head on over to Best Buy to take advantage of the sale. It will probably end on Sunday, May 9th or until supplies are exhausted.

Just keep in mind that the case does not come with the game, and the Cyberpunk 2077 case comes in three versions that will ship randomly.

You can shop for more SteelBooks via Best Buy's SteelBook collector's hub.

